26 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Agriculture Minister Meets Nbr, Crr Farmers

Tagged:

Related Topics

The minister of Agriculture Omar Jallow, alias OJ, on Tuesday began tour of agric projects sites in the North Bank and Central River |Regions (NBR and CRR) respectively.

Jallow's first point of visit was at the Kerewan where he inaugurated market funded by Nema/Chosso Project.

Hon. Jallow expressed gratitude with the success of the project, adding that they would not only stop at constructing market, but to construct storage facilities to enable gardeners store their goods, for marketing.

Responding to demands, Jallow pledged that seeds and fertilizer would be provided before raining season.

Jallow accompanied by his permanent secretary and unit directors also visited Njau mix farming centre and a horticultural garden in Medina Lamin Kanteh, as well as regional livestock unit; poultry farm in Laminkoto, before a night stop at Janjanbureh.

Gambia

Ex-Deputy IGP Reinstated, At Lower Rank

Modou Gaye, former Deputy Inspector General of Police, reported to work on Wednesday following his reinstatement but not… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.