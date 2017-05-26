Gambia: Agriculture Minister Meets Nbr, Crr Farmers

The minister of Agriculture Omar Jallow, alias OJ, on Tuesday began tour of agric projects sites in the North Bank and Central River |Regions (NBR and CRR) respectively.

Jallow's first point of visit was at the Kerewan where he inaugurated market funded by Nema/Chosso Project.

Hon. Jallow expressed gratitude with the success of the project, adding that they would not only stop at constructing market, but to construct storage facilities to enable gardeners store their goods, for marketing.

Responding to demands, Jallow pledged that seeds and fertilizer would be provided before raining season.

Jallow accompanied by his permanent secretary and unit directors also visited Njau mix farming centre and a horticultural garden in Medina Lamin Kanteh, as well as regional livestock unit; poultry farm in Laminkoto, before a night stop at Janjanbureh.