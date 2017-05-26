Gambia: Defendant Opens Defence in D3, 100 Civil Case

Seedou Ceesay, a defendant in a 3, 100 civil suit Tuesday opened his defence before Magistrate George at the Bundung Magistrates' Court.

In the suit, the plaintiff, Amadou Jaiteh is claiming for the recovery of D3, 100 as advance payment for a job he awarded to Mr. Ceesay and the cost of corrugated iron sheets.

In his testimony, Mr. Ceesay said the plaintiff; Mr. Jaiteh once saw one of his works and decided to contract him for a similar one.

He said Mr. Janneh awarded him a contract to roof his toilet facility at Brusubi Lower Basic School and they agreed on a price. He argued that the advance payment that Mr. Jaiteh is claiming was a different job that he did for him at Sanchaba, saying that he did request Mr. Jaiteh to be present during the work but he was not around.

"I did my measurement for the roofing and asked if it was okay and Mr. Jaiteh approved it. When I completed the work, Mr. Jaiteh said the work was not good because it was curved. We had an argument and he refused to pay me my balance," Mr. Tanko told the court.

The matter is now adjourned for cross-examining by the plaintiff.