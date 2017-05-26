Liberia: Janjay Peaks #1, 2 On Amazon

Janjay, a book by Liberian-American writer Chantal Victoria, during its first 3 days of release on Amazon reached number one on the hot new release on the Children's Africa and number two on the Children's Multicultural categories in fairytales and folklore.

A much read children's book, Janjay tells the story of a little 8-year-old girl living in the West African country of Liberia, whose task is to collect water for the household. But when she forgets to fetch water one day because she was distracted after having fun with her friends, she found out the seriousness of her action.

Through humor and the use of local language, this story brings to light the global issue of access to clean-water and sanitation that resonates with millions of girls around the world.

Packed with humor and local language dialogue to capture the essence of Liberian culture, Janjay is easy to read and a book that people everywhere can enjoy.

Janjay is a must read tale that inspires and touches the heart of everyone as it paints a clear picture in the mind of the reader of the struggle and punishment ordinary girls have to go through just to get their family water, while the boys wait.

Chantal Victoria (Chantal Victoria Kyei, nee Bright) is a first generation Liberian-American. Due to the civil wars in Liberia, her family sought refuge in the United States where she grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She holds a Master's with a concentration in Environmental Management from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts in English and Political Science.

She resides in London, England with her husband.