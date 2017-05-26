The Security Council observed a moment of silence for the victims of the 26 May attack by gunmen on a bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt.

The 15-member Council, whose rotating membership currently includes Egypt, began a regularly scheduled meeting this morning with a moment of silence in honour of the victims.

In a press statement, the Council members expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Egypt, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, reportedly including children.

In a statement that followed, the Council reiterated that "terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security."

Perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these "reprehensible acts of terrorism" need to be brought to justice, the members said, and called on Governments to cooperate actively with the Egyptian Government and all relevant authorities.