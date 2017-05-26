26 May 2017

UN News Service

Egypt: Security Council Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Security Council observed a moment of silence for the victims of the 26 May attack by gunmen on a bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt.

The 15-member Council, whose rotating membership currently includes Egypt, began a regularly scheduled meeting this morning with a moment of silence in honour of the victims.

In a press statement, the Council members expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Egypt, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, reportedly including children.

In a statement that followed, the Council reiterated that "terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security."

Perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these "reprehensible acts of terrorism" need to be brought to justice, the members said, and called on Governments to cooperate actively with the Egyptian Government and all relevant authorities.

Egypt

Govt Blocks More Than 21 Websites

The Arabic Network for Human Rights Information (ANHRI) condemns the Egyptian government's blocking 21 websites Monday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.