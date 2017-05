Forty-five Somali nationals on Friday landed at the Abdi Abdulleh International Airport after US government deported them.

The deportees landed in a Juba Airlines plane from Nairobi where they had arrived on a Delta Airline flight from the US. Most were deported for being undocumented migrants.

This is the fourth batch of Somali nationals to be deported since Donald Trump was elected President of the US.

At least 300 Somali nationals have been deported this year alone.