Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Saturday expected to deliver a historic speech at the G7 Summit in Italy in what he describe as the long overdue inclusion of Africa in global decision making processes.

President Kenyatta has been invited to speak on, "the timeliness and challenges brought about by innovation as a factor of economic growth and development in Africa," but will undoubtedly discuss issues concerning security and fair trade among other globally pertinent matters.

"Though disappointingly later than it should have been, Africa is finally taking its first real steps on the path of partnership and rectifying the historical injustices that forced its people into subservience," President Kenyatta stated in an opinion piece ahead of the Summit.

At a curtain-raising concert held on Friday, President Kenyatta exchanged pleasantries with US President Donald Trump, the newly elected Emmanuel Marcon among other heads of state invited to the Summit of which the G7 are: the US, France, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and Italy.

The Summit was first held in 2014 following the Russian Federation's violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The G7 summit is a forum that seeks to shape global responses to global challenges, complementing the global economic coordination carried out by the G20 and on the agenda this year is climate change, immigration from Africa to Europe and free trade.