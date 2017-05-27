27 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta Due to Deliver 'Long-Overdue' Address to G7

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta (file photo).
By Olive Burrows

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Saturday expected to deliver a historic speech at the G7 Summit in Italy in what he describe as the long overdue inclusion of Africa in global decision making processes.

President Kenyatta has been invited to speak on, "the timeliness and challenges brought about by innovation as a factor of economic growth and development in Africa," but will undoubtedly discuss issues concerning security and fair trade among other globally pertinent matters.

"Though disappointingly later than it should have been, Africa is finally taking its first real steps on the path of partnership and rectifying the historical injustices that forced its people into subservience," President Kenyatta stated in an opinion piece ahead of the Summit.

At a curtain-raising concert held on Friday, President Kenyatta exchanged pleasantries with US President Donald Trump, the newly elected Emmanuel Marcon among other heads of state invited to the Summit of which the G7 are: the US, France, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and Italy.

The Summit was first held in 2014 following the Russian Federation's violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The G7 summit is a forum that seeks to shape global responses to global challenges, complementing the global economic coordination carried out by the G20 and on the agenda this year is climate change, immigration from Africa to Europe and free trade.

More on This

G7 Must Invest in Girls and Women

We cannot support women as workers or entrepreneurs if we do not first invest in their basic health, rights, and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.