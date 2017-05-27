Condemning the surging violence in Tripoli, the top United Nations official in Libya called today for an immediate end to fighting in and around the capital and for rival groups to "put Libyan national interests" ahead of their own.

According to a news statement, Martin Kobler, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for the North African country, is following reports of the violence with grave concern and has called for the fighting to stop and for civilians to be protected.

"Voices of reason should prevail for the benefit of the country," he said. "Political aims must not be pursued through violence. Civilians must be protected. I remind all parties of their duty to respect the provisions of international humanitarian and international human rights law", said Mr. Kobler, who also heads up the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

He went on to express full support to the Presidency Council as the "sole legitimate executive authority in Libya," as stipulated in UN Security Council resolution 2259 (2015) and 2278 (2016). He urged all parties in Libya to engage seriously in the political process and towards national reconciliation.