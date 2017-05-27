Nigeria IT Agency Sets Up Team to Implement Executive Order On Procurement

The Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, has assembled a team to implement the Execute Order issued by acting President Yemi Osinbajo on the procurement of information technology products and services by federal government establishments.

The Director-General of the agency, Isa Ali Pantami, disclosed this in a press statement.

Mr. Osinbajo, had on May 18 issued the Executive Order to Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, of the Federal Government to support local content in procurement of IT products and services.

"In compliance with the Federal Government's directive that MDAs and all other institutions of the Federal Government planning to embark on IT projects must obtain clearance from NITDA, the Agency has assembled a team of experts charged with supporting MDAs with advice and guidance throughout the IT procurement process," Mr. Pantami said in the statement.

Mr. Pantami called on MDAs to comply with the Executive Order on Support for Local Content in IT Procurement.

He noted that the order is aimed at mitigating waste and mismanagement of government funds as well as ensuring that procurement of goods and services are in line with the national development goals.

Mr. Pantami further disclosed that NITDA was strengthening its strategy to foster patronage of indigenous IT products and services in Nigeria.

He said the strategy will make Nigerian IT products viable and promote a Local-Content-First policy in IT procurement by government establishments.

He disclosed that NITDA has invested in building IT hubs, and incubation and acceleration centres around the country, and is partnering with private IT hubs to identify and accelerate innovative IT solutions crafting policies and guidelines that will make the Nigerian environment conducive for IT business.

The Director-General appealed to MDAs and other stakeholders in the IT sector to support the Agency in this strategy so as to help boost the local IT industry, create new markets as well as deepen existing ones, and accelerate information technology penetration and adoption in all government services in Nigeria for better service delivery.

NITDA was established to implement the Nigerian Information Technology Policy and co-ordinate general IT development and regulation in the country.

Specifically, Section 6(l) of the NITDA Act mandates the agency to render advisory services in all information technology matters to the public and private sectors.