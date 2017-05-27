A six-strong South African side has been named to do duty at this year's UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships.

Cycling South Africa named four men and two women in the side for Singen, Germany, from 24-25 June.

The riders have all been selected in line with the 2017 CSA-MTB Selection Criteria.

Leading the men will be national champion Nico Bell (pictured above), and he's joined by Max Knox, Olympic and Commonwealth Games rider Philip Buys, and Sithembiso Masanga.

The two women are Robyn de Groot, who recently notched up a fifth national marathon title, and she's joined by Amy McDougall.

Riders who qualified through the UCI World Marathon Series and intend participating in the Marathon World Champs, are required to send their information to Dellah Paul [email protected]

Next month's World Championships will take the Elite Men along a 98-kilometre route, while the Elite Women tackle an 80km route in the Hegau area of Germany, just north of the German/Swiss border.

Climbs will be short, but characteristically steep, as the riders traverse the German countryside in pursuit of the rainbow jersey and the accolade of being dubbed world champion.