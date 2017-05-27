Tanzania: Ban On Plastic Bags Hailed

THE Royal Norwegian Ambassador to Tanzania, Hanne-Marie Kaarstad, has commended the government's decision to ban plastic bags.

The move is a solution to the heavily polluted environment which Norwegian government is dealing with in the country.

Speaking with reporters during the Waste Management and Recycling from Trash to Cash event in Dar es Salaam over the weekend Ms Kaarstad noted that Tanzania has a deadly addiction to plastic bags, with disastrous consequences.

Plastic bags make quite a havoc blocking drainage systems, which causes flooding, leading to outbreaks of waterborne diseases including Typhoid and cholera.

"We are delighted that Tandale Youth Centre has pledged to regularly clean up rubbish in their locality and show others the way forward for a clean and pleasant city for all to enjoy, "said Norwegian Ambassador Hanne- Marie Kaarstad.

The Royal Norwegian Embassy, co-organised with Femina HIP and local government Authorities In Tandale, Dar es Salaam have teamed up with an education for youth initiative, Femina Hip and other partners including NipeFagio, AfriCraft and Little Sun to highlight the problem of plastic bags.

Plastic bags trigger traffic chaos and accidents when it rains across Dar es Salaam and the rest of the country, as drains are blocked and filthy water cascades across potholed roads. They basically contribute to environmental degradation and pollution, block sewage pipes, kill sea life and destroy eco-systems.

We have been engaging schools, through Fema magazine, and our TV and radio show, to get involved in community clean-ups and share information with their families about why this is important, said presenter of RukaJu and spokesperson for Femina HIP, Amabilis Batamula.

Fema magazine has launched an environmental campaign on waste management, recycling and the plastic bags ban, and will be distributing their magazine and talking about what they are doing to encourage children to be more aware of their environment and contribute to waste management.