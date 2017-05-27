27 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Money Found in Supreme Court Justice Ngwuta's Home 'Short By N22,000' - Court

By Evelyn Okakwu

The trial of the suspended Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta, continued on Friday amidst a controversy over the actual amount of funds recovered from the judge's residence.

Mr. Ngwuta is among seven judges whose homes were raided by operatives of the State Security Service in October 2016.

The SSS had explained that it carried out the raid as part of investigations into allegations of fraud perpetrated by the judges, and that it recovered large sums of money in local and foreign currencies.

An operative of the SSS, John Utazi, who testified in court regarding the recovered funds had told a Federal High Court in Abuja that the amount of money recovered was N35.3 million in local currencies while large sums in foreign denomination were also found at Mr. Ngwuta's residence.

The judge, John Tsoho, had earlier ordered that the recovered funds be kept in the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

When the matter was called on Friday, Mr. Tsoho drew the attention of the prosecution to the fact that the amount said to have been recorded as local currencies differed from what the court arrived at, after counting the money.

Mr. Tsoho said the money was short by over N22, 000 when it was counted following the order made by his court.

In an attempt to explain the reason for the difference, the prosecution counsel, Olufemi Fatunde, said she had had been told that the money was calculated using counting machines.

The witness, Mr. Utazi, however insisted that what he had stated to court, was what the SSS found.

The case was adjourned till July 3, for further hearing.

