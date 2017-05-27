Tanzania: Training Centre to Boost Energy Access in Rural Areas

IN a bid to boost energy access in rural Tanzania, the government of the Republic of Korea, yesterday, revealed plans to open a training centre for renewable energy technology in Arusha Region.

The Director of Innovative Technology and Energy Centre (ITEC), Dr Herb Rhee, said that the centre will open doors in August, this year, and will have the capacity to train 1,000 students per year.

Dr Herb Rhee revealed this during his visit to the Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN), publishers of the Daily News, Sunday News, HabariLeo and SpotiLeo to discuss, with the Managing Editor, Dr Jim Yonazi, the progress of ITEC project in Arusha.He said that the plan to construct power transmission grids is meant to develop use of solar power in rural areas in the country.

He said that the source of power will be affordable to everyone in terms of costs.

"The centre, aimed at energy development, will be situated at the Nelson Mandela African Institute of Science and Technology in Arusha. Also, we have opened two centres but at small-scale at Karatu and Dodoma," he said.

According to him, they have already trained 300 students from various secondary schools and 200 primary and secondary school teachers in Arusha on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), to increase energy and power experts in rural areas.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer for E3 Empower, Ji-Young Rhee, said they will use their technology in improving various sectors including health, entrepreneurship and education by reaching rural areas through ICT.

She said that the aim of establishing the centre is to train and develop ideas of becoming entrepreneurs to youth in Tanzania, instead of them depending on formal employment. "Through our project, we will be able to supply electricity to rural areas," she said, adding that they are planning to have local studies to educate local people on technology.