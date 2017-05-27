South Africa: Senong Hoping Amajita Can Get a World Cup Win

Amajita U20 men's football head coach Thabo Senong says that despite losing their first two matches of the FIFA U20 World Cup, they can still bounce back and beat Uruguay.

Amajita and the South Americans face off in the last group stages match on Saturday at the Incheon Football Stadium, Korea Republic, with kick-off at 13:00 SA time.

Senong's charges are yet to register a win after two games, while Uruguay are flying high with six points from their two wins: 1-0 over Italy and 2-0 against Japan.

The Burger King-sponsored South Africa have lost 2-1 and 2-0 to Japan and Italy respectively, meaning they are bottom of the table, while Uruguay are leading the pack.

'Uruguay are a hard side to beat, but it is not impossible. We have been working hard on how to deal with them and I have strong belief that they boys will deliver as expected because we have emphasised to them that they are worthy of being in the World Cup,' said Senong.

'We are all aware it will be a tough day at the office, but we have to play for pride. The boys are fully aware of the situation, that is why I believe they will come out strongly against Uruguay.

'As matters stand, our World Cup run has come to an end, but it doesn't mean we have to make things easy for the opposition - we are going there to fight for victory.

'It would be a great morale booster for the boys' confidence if we were to get a win, especially against a high-riding team like Uruguay. It is a fact that the last two results derailed our plans, but it's all in the past and we have to focus on what's ahead of us. I'm confident we will do well.'

Uruguay are making their 15th appearance at the FIFA U20 World Cup and have competed at the last five editions since 2007.

Their best result was in 1997 and 2013 when they came second. They're also the current champions of South American Youth Football.

The top two teams of each group and the four best third-placed teams advance to the round of 16.

This is the second time Amanita have qualified for the U20 World Cup. In 2009 they made it to the round of 16.