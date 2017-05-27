27 May 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Obaseki Congratulates Clark At 90

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has joined many Nigerians to congratulate Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, as he clocks 90. In his congratulatory message, Obaseki described him as "a seasoned administrator, great politician, elder statesman, dynamic Ijaw leader, university proprietor and educationist, lawyer and advocate of the people, and a solid bridge builder across Nigeria". All of these, he pointed out, are avenues through which the leader has contributed to his people, the South south Region, and to Nigeria.

The governor praised Chief E. K. Clark for his unwavering commitment to the struggles for justice and fairness for minority groups and for the progress of Nigeria. He wished him "great vigour and sound health, and sage hood," imploring him to continue to give himself in service to humankind.

