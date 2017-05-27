Nigeria: Rangers, Sunshine Official, Supporter Banned

Following a review of incidences that occurred during and after Match Day 20 fixtures in Enugu and Akure, the home sides, Rangers International and Sunshine Stars have been sanctioned by the League Management Company (LMC) which said the severe punishments are as a result of the two clubs being repeat offenders.

The LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko said the fines against the two clubs have been deliberate and exemplary taking into account that they have been previously reprimanded and fined for similar breaches.

Supporters of the two clubs were found to have thrown objects into the field of play, encroached into on to the field of play as the club officials were not able to ensure adequate security.

Rangers were charged for four breaches of the Framework and Rules in their match against Gombe United and subsequently fined a total of N6.5m (including N3m for disruption of video coverage of the match), a suspended three points' deduction and two home matches behind closed doors.

In addition to the sanctions, the club was also directed to ensure that the fan identified as Baba Agu, who spearheaded the disruption of the video recording of the match is banned from all Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matches and activities and his picture is to be published by the Club at the stadium entrances.

Sunshine Stars were fined a total of N5m, a suspended three points' deduction and indefinite stadium closure to fans following findings that the clubs supporters encroached on the field of play, threw objects on to the field and assaulted the match officials in their match against Lobi Stars. The fine includes N1m compensation to the match officials who were assaulted and a further payment of certified medical bills that may be presented by the match officials.

The Akure club was also directed to ensure the apprehension and handing over to security agents the fans that assaulted the match officials for prosecution.