South Africa: Four Burnt Beyond Recognition in Horror Collision

Four occupants of a car were burnt beyond recognition, and a fifth was also killed, early on Sunday in a collision just before Riversdale.

By Sunday morning at least seven people had been killed on Western Cape roads since the start of the weekend.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said the crash, between an Opel and a Tata vehicle and in which five people died, happened around 06:20 towards Mossel Bay.

He said the Opel burnt out completely.

Four people inside it were trapped and burnt beyond recognition.

Africa said an occupant of the Tata was also killed.

"This is the second head on collision for the weekend. Early Saturday morning we had a head on collision... between Rawsonville and Slanghoek."

The driver of one of the vehicle's were killed, while six occupants in the second vehicle were seriously injured.

In another incident on Sunday morning, Africa said a pedestrian was killed by a car.

The incident happened on the N7 near Du Noon.

