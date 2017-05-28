Nigeria: Profuturo, Northern Governors Sign MOU On Education

In a bid to revive education in northern Nigeria, the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ProFuturo Foundation, an educational training centre, which aims to improve the lives of children across the world.

At the event which took place in Abuja, ProFuturo President, Mr. Cesar Alierta, who signed on behalf of the Foundation, said unless children in Northern Nigeria were properly educated, the menace of Boko Haram may not be completely eradicated.

"We can't beat Boko Haram with arms, but we know it can be fully defeated when the children of Northern Nigeria have access to proper education."

Chairman of the NSGF, Governor Kashim Shetima of Borno State, said the agreement is a major step towards ridding the region of poverty and illiteracy and would further foster inter-communal dialogue and understanding.

Shettima also said the North has an unacceptable statistics of out-of-school children, as a result of the high poverty rate in the region, which is set at 14 million according to statistics by the United Nations Children's Education Fund (UNICEF).

The governor who thanked the foundation for its tenacity, ambition and relentless effort towards seeing that its dream of ensuring the education of children came true, also commended the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, for anchoring the programme which he said was a welcome development that would ensure communal harmony and co-existence in the 19 northern states.

Kukah, who appealed to the governors to ensure implementation of the signed pact, said, "a lot of the heavy lifting will have to be done by the Governors' Forum. The Governors' Forum will have to take this burden off us to make sure that this project sails smoothly."