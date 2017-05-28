Nigeria: APC Clears Niger By-Elections, As Opposition Parties Kick

Minna — The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission said the All Progressives Congress (APC) cleared all the 24 wards in the Thursday by-elections in the state.

The electoral body had conducted by-elections in some wards in Suleja, Borgu, Paikoro and Mariga local government areas, where vacancies exist as a result deaths of some councilors.

Other councilors were said to have lost their seats due to litigations that trailed the last local government elections in the state.

In a statement announcing the result yesterday, the commission said Muhammad Hausawa of the APC was elected unopposed in Gulbin Boka ward of Mariga Local Government Area, while Dantala Maikarfi of APC defeated Danladi Manu of Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) and Peter Malachy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to emerge the winner of Ishau ward of Paikoro Local Government.

Similarly, APC's Naziru Ibrahim won in Suleja, defeating PDP and All Progressives Grand Alliance candidates in Magajiya ward, while Ahmed Aliyu Idris of APC was said to have defeated Shuaibu Abubakar of the PDP in Shagunu ward of Borgu Local Government Area.

The commission said Certificate of Return will be issued to candidates, who emerged victorious during on Wednesday, May 31st.

However APGA through its state chairman, Musa Aliyu Liman, has described the by-election as a charade.