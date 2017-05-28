Nigeria: Nine Policemen Shot As Kidnappers of School Children Demand N400 Million Ransom

Lagos — There are strong indications that about nine policemen were shot, while over 20 suspected members of the Niger Delta militants were killed yesterday in a gun duel between them at Ode Omi waterway in Ogun State.

It was gathered that the policemen are attached to the Marine section of the force.

It was also gathered that the policemen were on a search and rescue mission to free six abducted students of the Lagos State Model College Ignonla Epe.

It also learnt that the abductors are now demanding for N400 million as ransom for the victims.

Gunmen had on Thursday morning stormed the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe and abducted six students.

A source said that three of the policemen who were shot are still unconscious as at Saturday evening.

They were said to have engaged the hoodlums in a heavy gun battle in the riverrine community in Ojebu area of Ogun State.

The nine policemen were as at Saturday evening still undergoing medical treatment at the police hospital in Ikoyi area of Lagos State, it was gathered.

A serious gun battle had ensued when suspected militants sighted some policeman around the area, it was gathered.

A police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity said, "policemen from the Marine Police and others were on the trail of the kidnappers when the gun battle ensued".

It was gathered that the militants, who were over 50, engaged the policemen in a serious duel, which lasted over six hours on the waterways.

Daily Trust on Sunday learnt that the abductors have commenced negotiations with parents of the abducted students.

A parent in the school confirmed that the abductors have contacted the parents.

"We heard that the abductors called one of the parents, demanding N400million before they would release the students," he said.

Another source said the police would liaise with the Navy on mop up operation.

"You are asking of the dead bodies of the militants, it was like a war situation. We can't just begin to pick dead bodies in the creek, there will be a mop up, but we must be accompanied by the Navy," he said.