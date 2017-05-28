Nigeria: Some Gossip and the Joys of Recovery

opinion

Dearest Buhari,

You know, to be honest, the most difficult part about you being away is not spending time with you in the other room. But I will manage. As that Zamfara man rightly mentioned, God punishes human fornication with calamities like meningitis. And I slept wrong the other night and woke up with just a bit of a stiff neck and thought for a moment that I perhaps had a visitation of God for my bad thoughts. But then it went away - it is a relief that God doesn't punish us for thoughts. Are you having bad thoughts my dear?

So I must tell you some gossip I heard. I don't know how true this is, but the wife of the Lagos guy, she went to church last weekend - she does so from time to time, praise God - and the silly pastor annoyed her. Can you imagine that he did not call her first to be anointed with anointing oil? What if the oil had finished? What would she have told her husband if after going to church and returning without getting something as basic as anointing, he accused her of not being there at all. It is not like we have a video, and you know that without a video it did not happen. What if the Lagos guy started suspecting his wife of branching off to see some lover of her's? What if this led to chaos? What if that in turn led to him doing something shameful that would lead to say, his impeachment? Surely that pastor put the great state of Lagos in great peril by not promptly giving that woman her anointing before all the other humans in the church. Humans are equal but some humans are more deserving of anointing oil than others.

So I am wondering, what is your deputy doing? He promised to finalize the investigation of your thieving former secretary a couple of weeks ago and has still not said anything. I like closure. He should come out publicly and tell us how much your secretary stole and if we need to refer the matter to the police or EFCC. Or are some people too big to be visited by EFCC? We need to show that we have no sacred cows even though, going by his size he seems to have consumed many cows, sacred and non sacred alike.

So I hear someone from our embassy has leaked to the press that your health has improved significantly. They say you are very close to being declared hale and hearty. So let me remind you what hale and hearty people do. They talk to their darlings and the people who love them. Now that you are doing alright, can we at least do a FaceTime video chat? Nothing naughty, I know you may not have the energy for that. But just let me see your face my Bubu. Also, you know the members of your household who haven't seen or heard from you in a long while might need a proof of life so that they do not go and start working for other people. Just a short 45 second video beginning with "Fellow Nigerians". You haven't done that in a while and I know they will love it.

One British man went on Twitter the other day announcing that you had died. He was even giving condolences to your wife! (I admit, as your preferred darling I was jealous). Imagine! He even tweeted at me to ask if I knew where you were, almost gloating that you had died. In my mind I said, it is your darling who will die not mine, nonsense! I wanted to tweet that but I didn't want to give him any room to say anything more so I just told him that we had WhatsApp'd and that you were doing just fine. Which is why I am happy that the embassy quickly leaked how you are doing ok and recovering quickly and all. I will just call it bad belle. What is his business with your health? What is his business if you have not spoken to us in a long while? Is it his family? He should go and face his Brexit and leave us alone jare.

I heard one of your people go out and say that the reason why we are still holding that Shiite man whose children we massacred is that we want to protect him. It sounds like a good excuse I must admit. But I still think that it is better if we just let him and his family go so that we don't have to give good excuses like that in the media. What do you think?

Again, your deputy is doing well but like I promised the last time, nothing he does will make me change my mind about you. Nothing he does will make me cheat on you. For one thing I am afraid of the Zamfara man's God and of meningitis. And another is that your deputy is too short and wears dark clothes for me to abandon for my darling and follow him. I like tall men. Especially tall men who wear white.

Yours forever,

Elnathan John.