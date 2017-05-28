Nigeria: Those Calling for Bello's Resignation Are Jokers-Aide

Lokoja — The Director General on Media and Publicity to the Kogi State Governor, Kingsley Fanwo has described as political jokers, those calling for the resignation of the Governor over the INEC registration saga, saying that the matter was overblown by opponents to score political goals.

Fanwo in a statement in Lokoja on Saturday said the governor would not resign, saying the "issue was straight forward enough as the Governor welcomes the decision of INEC to cancel the latter registration".

"Resignation is completely out of the options and the Governor will continue his good work for the people of Kogi State. They and their corrupt sponsors should wait till 2019.

"The Governor will not resign. We have listened to INEC and we respect their decisions. Now is time for the Commission to fast-track the transfer of the PVC of the Governor to Kogi State from Abuja.

Fanwo said it was unfortunate that some APC leaders have constituted themselves as opposition within the party, "simply because they have lost out in their bid to compromise the system and scam the people of Kogi State".

"Ametuo has turned himself to a diaspora Chairman who doesn't know what is happening in Kogi State. He is running from his own shadows and has joined forces with those who want to pull the APC-led government in Kogi State down.

"He and his co-travelers have not come to terms with a new Kogi State that cannot be compromised. Under Governor Yahaya Bello, it will never be business as usual," he said.