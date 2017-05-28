Nigeria: 'Fadama III Increased Income of 15,000 Kano Farmers'

Kano — The National Project Coordinator of FADAMA III project, Mr. Tayo Adewumi, told newsmen in Kano that the project has increased the income of over N15, 000 farmers since 2013.

Speaking during a mid-term review, he said the project has recorded tremendous success as it now has presence in all the 44 local governments of the state.

He said the aim of the project which includes ensuring sustainable increase in income, reduce rural poverty, boost food security as well as contribute to the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) has been achieved.

Similarly, the Kano State Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who was represented by the Managing Director, Kano Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KNARDA) Professor Mahmud Daneji, said the state would continue to give support needed for the success of the project in the state.