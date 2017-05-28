28 May 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Law Students to Have 2nd Chance At Criminal Procedure Exams

By Victor Owusu-Bediako

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) of the Ghana School of Law has been directed to conduct fresh examinations for students of Criminal Procedure.

The students on Thursday, May 18 boycotted their exams due to wrong questions set for them.

According to the students, two of the questions set were on Law of Evidence, a situation that forced them to walk out of the exams hall.

A petition was subsequently filed to have fresh examinations conducted. On Saturday, May 27, President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) Sammy Gyamfi notified a number of his mates that the General Legal Council (GLC), which exercises supervision over the IEB, has directed that fresh Criminal Procedure exams are conducted.

June 5 has been tentatively penned down as date for the exams. Formal communication on the new development is expected on Monday, May 29.

