28 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Arrest 2 Over Kidnap, Rape

By Balarabe Alkassim

Bauchi — Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested two persons over the kidnap and rape of a 16-year-old girl.

Spokesman of the Bauchi State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the suspects were arrested by detectives attached to the anti-kidnapping unit, following intelligence report.

The suspects are; Mahmud Abdullahi, 18, and, 19-year-old Abdullahi Mohd.

The suspects allegedly kidnapped the girl, while she was on her way to school, after which they took her to their hideout which is behind a mountain around GRA, Bauchi.

Police said the victim was later rescued and taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi.

"Exhibit recovered from the suspects include one tricycle with REG No. DAS 440. The case is under investigation after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution," the statement added.

