Zimbabwe: Man Dies in Fight Over Stray Pig, Killer Fined U.S.$100 for Manslaughter

A GOKWE man who killed his neighbour with a log and an axe in an altercation over a stray pig was on Friday fined $100 after being convicted of manslaughter.

Landelani Tshuma, aged 41, of village Simboti under Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe South, struck Gaboyi Gabi, 71, to death. That was after Gabi's pig had strayed into Tshuma's yard.

High Court judge, Justice Martin Makonese, said although Gabi was the first to attack, Tshuma was negligent in the way he retaliated.

Justice Makonese fined Tshuma $100 in default he would serve 12 months in prison. In addition, five years were wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutors had told the court that on April 1 2011, at around 3PM, Gabi's pig strayed into the Tshuma's homestead.

"Just then the pig grunted and the accused heard it resulting in him approaching the deceased's home," prosecutors said.

"A misunderstanding then ensued between the two and they traded harsh words. The deceased armed himself with an axe and delivered blows which landed on the deceased's chin, chest and forearm. In turn the accused picked a log and struck the deceased on the head once before grabbing the axe from the deceased and striking him on the leg and arm."

A neighbour, Simboti Chiyamuro, stopped the fight and the deceased was ferried to hospital but died on the same day from the assault injuries.