Nigeria: 40 Years After, El-Rufai Commissions 150m Per Day Litres of Zaria Water Plant

Kaduna — Kaduna State governor,Mallam Nasir el-Rufai,has fulfilled his 2015 campaign promise by completing and commissioning the N24bn Zaria water treatment plant to end the 40 years sufferings of the residents.

Speaking during the commissioning of the 150 million litres per day water treatment plant in Zaria,the acting president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by the All Progressives Congress(APC) national chairman,Chief John Oyegun, described governor el-Rufai as one of the most visionary APC governors.

Osinbajo said el-Rufai has done what the People's Democratic Party (PDP) failed for do to the people of Zaria and Kaduna State in the last 16 years while in power.

According to him:"my appeal is that, let's your support to Governor Nasir el-Rufai be permanent and massive. Let your support and prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari permanent and massive. The governor cares for you and APC cares for you"

Osinbajo said President Muhammadu Buhari will soon come back and continue with the good work he has been doing to Nigerians: "Today's event signifies that the APC means business. This was a project the PDP failed to do in 16 years when they were in power. But today, we are here to witness the commissioning of the water project completed by one of our most visionary governor."

Also speaking, former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, commended the state governor for completing the project he initiated in 2008 when he was governor of Kaduna State.

Sambo said he was not surprised because the governor whom he knew 40 years ago is a development governor. Once he sets himself on something, he finishes it."

On his part,the emir of Zauzzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, said the completion of the Zaria water project by the administration of governor el-Rufai was a dream come true.

The emir recalled how 40 years ago, a former president asked him what he wanted the government to do in his emirate since he has only two months to leave office :"It is my dream to see this becoming a reality. The problem of water problem in Zaria has lingered for long. Unfortunately, there is shortage of water in Zaria.

We thank our governor for making this dream come true. The people of Zauzzau and the entire people of Kaduna State will continue to support this administration"

In his remarks, governor Nasir el-Rufai, said the commissioning of Zaria water treatment plant signaled the end of long sufferings of the residents, urging them to pay water bills to compliment government gesture