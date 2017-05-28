First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has become a talk of the town with her pictures trending on social media following her surprise visit to the Malawi National Netball Team, the Queens, in training at the Blantyre Youth Center on Friday.

Donning black trainers matched with a black tracksuit with white strips, and the netball team's red in color bib, Mutharika looked energetic, composed and superbly stunning.

And based on the trendy pictures, she definitely enjoyed moment on the training court with the girls as she was seen at one point issuing out instructions.

And Malawians could not resist but to throw in a comment or two at the trending pictures on the social media.

Franciso Tambala commented: "This is beautiful; I never thought she can dress like this especially being the first lady... .. That's wonderful and amazing. But still I belong to MCP though am impressed with her gesture."

Richard Banda said: "Am not a supporter but this is just perfect well done ✔ madam."

And Mai Nangozo Rodrick hailed the First lady's gesture to train with the netball team, saying "Fantastic solidarity to the Queens and mother Malawi. One can't beat this degree of humbleness."

Mutharika said her visit was one way of boosting the team's morale in readiness for Africa Netball Championship to be held in Uganda from 24 to 30 June this year.

"I heard that they were in camp, so my coming is just to cheer them up as you know the netball team is doing well. As their Patron I wanted to give them some morale and to let them know that they make us proud. I encourage them to work and do the nation proud and I know they will. We are all behind them," said Mutharika.

Mutharika pampered the players and officials with some hampers.

Coach Griffin Saenda, commended her for the visit, describing it as a good surprise and huge morale booster for the team.

"We are very happy for this good surprise. It's the first time for this to happen and we are very grateful to the First Lady. It just shows how much she cares and how much she appreciates the girls," Saenda said.