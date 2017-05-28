Zimbabwe: Willom Tight's Son in Court for Battering Wife

AN upcoming musician and son to artiste Wilbroad Muponda best known as Willom Tight was dragged to court by his wife after he allegedly assaulted and undressed her.

Court heard Garry Muponda, 22, who appeared before magistrate Ania Ndiraya facing two counts of physical abuse, also ordered his girlfriend to photograph the naked wife.

He was remanded out of custody on $50 bail and will be back in court on June 2 for his trial.

Allegations against Muponda arose on May 14 this year when his wife, Amanda Manyuwa, arrived home and found him in their bedroom with his girlfriend.

Manyuwa then went into their bedroom and took her bag before she went into her in-laws bedroom.

Muponda allegedly followed her and started assaulting her with open hands telling her that he wanted to kill her.

Prosecutor, Devoted Nyagano Gwashavanhu, told court that Muponda then undressed his wife leaving her naked.

The girlfriend followed into the parents' bedroom and started photographing Muponda's wife.

Four days later, court heard, Muponda arrived home and found his wife cooking beef.

He then asked her where she got the money from and the wife told him that she had been given the money by her cousin.

Muponda allegedly accused her of lying before he started assaulting her again.

Manyuwa then went and reported the abuse to police.

Muponda was represented by his lawyer Gwinyai Shumba.