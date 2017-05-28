22 May 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Tata Arraigned in Katsina for Horse Riding, Disturbing Public Peace

By Andy Asemota, Katsina

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in 2015 general elections in Katsina State recently turned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Umar Abdullahi Tsauri, popularly known as Tata, has been arraigned before a Katsina Chief Magistrate's Court for disturbing public peace and horse riding.

Tata, a top contender for 2019 PDP governorship ticket, allegedly committed the offence on the eve of May 18 ahead of Katsina by-election conducted in Mashi / Dutsi Federal Constituency on Saturday when he mounted a horse back in Dutsi in a manner reminiscence of traditional durbar (rally) in violation of the penal code.

The court presided over by Chief Magistrate Nuraddeen El-Ladan, heard that the politician also allegedly contravened the penal code by openly distributing about 250 bags of grains to prospective voters in Dusti town after the said rally.

Police prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent Ibrahim Garba, told the court that the popular politician organized the rally without police clearance contrary to section 119 of the penal code.

The accused who pleaded not guilty of the charge preferred against him was however granted bail in the sum of N500, 000 and two District Heads as sureties who should present their national identity cards and other vital documents in the court following the oral application for bail made by his counsel, Uyi Igunma.

The bail process was being perfected as at the press time yesterday in the case adjourned to July 4, 2017, for further hearing.

