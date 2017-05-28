South Africa: Suspected Sex Slave Found in Locked Room During Raid

Metro Police officers say they discovered a suspected sex slave locked in an outside room during a safety and security operation in Parow.

But the woman refused assistance, and the matter has been referred to social worker for urgent investigation.

She was discovered during a Metro Police operation on Friday.JP Smith, the city's mayoral committee member for safety, security and social services, said in a statement on Sunday that Metro Police "encountered a 21-year-old woman at a drug house in Parow who was locked into an outside room."

Officers opened the door, which was locked from the outside, with a bolt cutter.

Smith said the young woman was apparently being used by men who pay the woman in charge of the drug house for sex.

The young woman, who Smith said was under the influence of drugs, refused assistance. The city's Law Enforcement Vice Unit has been tasked with making sure a social worker urgently visits her.

The discovery of the woman occurred during an integrated safety operation on Friday night which included members of the Metro Police, Law Enforcement unit and others.

During the operation, which took place between 6pm and 2am in Parow, Ravensmead, Lavender Hill, Steenberg, Hanover Park and Manenberg, a number of premises and suspects were searched. Smith said most areas were "extremely quiet" and only a single drug arrest was made. Officers found tik lollies, mandrax tablets and dagga which had been abandoned.

