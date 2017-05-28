Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Distributes N260 Million Worth of Text Books to Public Schools

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Government has flagged-off the distribution of text books worth N260 million to secondary schools in the state.

The state's Commissioner for Education, science and Technology, Prof Andrew Nok explained that the books would be distributed to all secondary schools across the state.

Nok, who was represented by the ministry's director of Schools, Dahuru Anchau, explained at the distribution ceremony at Kakuri, that the effort was to enhance teaching and learning in public schools.

He said that the books cover all the subjects in junior and secondary schools.

"The government is making every effort to deliver quality education and improve learning in public schools. We will continue to do our best not only to provide friendly environment for learning, but also provide all the necessary infrastructure that would help our children learn better, "the commissioner said.

Also speaking, Hajiya Umma Mohammed, Principal, Maimuma Gwarzo Junior Girls Secondary School, Tudun Kaduna, thanked the state government for the effort.

She described books as a crucial infrastructure for effective teaching and learning.

It would be recalled that the state government had on May 10th, distributed 30 mobile laboratories to 15 selected Junior Secondary School in the state