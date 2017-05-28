South Africa: Child Protection Week Gets Underway

Pretoria — Government, led by Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, will today launch Child Protection Week in Langa, Cape Town.

As the custodians of the Children's Act, the Department of Social Development said the annual campaign will this year be launched under the theme, 'Let us all Protect Children to Move South Africa Forward'.

The launch, which will be held at Langa High School Sports Grounds, seeks to raise awareness and educate society about the rights and responsibilities of children.

South Africans are encouraged to report child abuse to the 24-hour Gender Based Violence Command Centre on 0800 428 428 or *120*7867#.

"South African children experience and witness multiple forms of violence in the home, family, community and school, usually at the hands of someone they know.

"Violence affects children of all ages. Children under the age of five are most likely to be abused and killed in their homes, while teenage boys are at increased risk of being killed in the context of male-on-male interpersonal violence," said the Department of Social Development.

One in three children are victims of sexual violence and physical abuse before they reach the age of 18, while about 12% of children report neglect and approximately 16% report emotional abuse.

In the period of 2013/14, the department said about 18 524 (29%) of sexual offences reported to the police were children under the age of 18 years, equating to 51 cases a day.

"The crime statistics do not give child-specific information every year. The 2013/14 report is the latest information," said the department.

It said the rape and murder of children is not an unusual event, as one case is reported every third day.

"These shocking statistics are the reality of many South African children and government is doing all it can to make sure that children are safe, especially in the home where parents and loved ones are expected to be their primary caregivers.

"Government has, through the Children's Act, availed services to make sure that every child receives care and protection," said the department.