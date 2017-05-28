Caster Semenya extended her lead in the Diamond League series in her specialist event, winning the Women's 800m race at the third leg of the campaign in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday night.

Having won the opening leg of the series in Doha a few weeks earlier, Semenya returned to the track to grab a hard-fought victory in 1:57.78.

Margaret Wambui of Kenya worked hard in an attempt to secure a rare triumph over the South African star, but she settled for second place in 1:57.88.

Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi earned third position in 1:59.10, with the top six women all dipping under two minutes.

The next leg in the Diamond League series takes place in Rome, Italy on June 8.

"We are impressed with the buildup and progress that Semenya is making towards the IAAF World Champs, because we have seen consistently that most runners in this event have been clocking times under 2 mins," said Aleck Skhosana, the President of Athletics South Africa.

"All indications, therefore, are that the 800m Women will be one of the most competitive at the championships in London."

Sport24