27 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC Appoints Acting ICT Director After Sending Muhati On Compulsory Leave

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has appointed Chris Msando, its Manager Data Centre and Infrastructure, acting Director of ICT.

This followed the sending on a 30 day compulsory leave of James Muhati for failure to cooperate with the audit department.

"The Public Finance and Management Regulations grant the directorate of Audit, Risk and Compliance unrestricted, prompt and direct access to all records, officials or personnel relevant to the performance of their functions," the Commission's Communication Andrew Limo explained in a statement.

