28 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Supporters Give Raila 'Presidential' Escort As IEBC Flags Off Race for State House

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — A convoy of cars snaked its way from the All Saints Cathedral on Sunday morning to the Kenyatta International Convention Centre where former Premier Raila Odinga would later receive the all clear from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to contest for the Presidency ahead of the August General Election.

'Chasers' ran alongside what simulated a Presidential convoy as hundreds thronged the streets of Nairobi to witness the occasion which Raila later described as a "defining moment."

The road between City Hall and the KICC was later occupied by said supporters as they awaited the Pentagon Reloaded to emerge from the city's offices on their way to Donholm's Jacaranda Grounds and from its balcony, they waved down to their supporters in semblance of royalty.

And even as the Pentagon made its way to the rally at the start of the official campaign period, their supporters remained by their side.

Having gotten the technicalities out of the way, it was all pomp at the Jacaranda grounds where a huge crowd had gathered.

A far cry from the cold sweat that appeared to grip Raila's running mate Kalonzo Musyoka when at the KICC he was witnessed -- on live television -- rummaging through a blue leather briefcase for what appeared to be his identification card and which he would require for clearance.

