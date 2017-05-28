South Africa: Zuma, Guptas Lead SA's Shadow Criminal State - Maimane

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane on Sunday said that leaked Gupta emails published in the weekend papers amounted to concrete proof of a "shadow criminal state in South Africa" which is led by the Gupta and Zuma families.

This after the City Press and Sunday Times led with articles based on alleged leaked internal Gupta staff emails, which appear to outline the extreme influence the Gupta family has over President Jacob Zuma and his associates. "Today's [Sunday's] reports reveal written proof in the form of a string of emails which confirm that South Africa has been captured by the Guptas," said Maimane in a statement. Legal action against Zuma, Guptas He said the DA on Sunday consulted with lawyers about taking legal action against Zuma, the Gupta family and others implicated in the email leak.

Among the complaints the lawyers would investigate were those of grand corruption and the undermining of state sovereignty, he said.

Economic Freedom Fighters commander-in-chief Julius Malema, meanwhile, tweeted that he had already warned last year that Zuma wanted to "flee South Africa".

This was in relation to one of the potentially most damning emails, which included a draft letter from Zuma to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince General Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to City Press, the letter informed the Prince that "my family has decided to make the UAE a second home. It will be a great honour for me and my family to gain your patronage during our proposed residency in the UAE."

Malema on Sunday retweeted a tweet from April 10, 2016 which read: "We received unconfirmed reports that Zuma wants to leave the country and seek asylum in Dubai because he doesn't feel safe in the country."

No wrongdoing

Gupta family lawyer Gert van der Merwe on Sunday said he had spoken to the Gupta family and they denied any wrongdoing. "They reserve their right against these newsrooms who published these stories," he said.Van Der Merwe said could not comment on the substance of the emails as he had not seen them, but suspected they were part of a plan to influence the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting this weekend.

"We were never supplied with the documents on which these articles ostensibly rely. We couldn't verify the authenticity thereof," he said.

News24