South Africa: Two Suspects in Custody in Connection With Murdered Maties Student's Hijacked Car

Cape Town - Two suspects are set to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly being found with a car hijacked from a Stellenbosch University student who was found murdered on Saturday.

The body of 21-year-old student Hannah Cornelius was discovered early on Saturday along a road outside of Stellenbosch near a popular wine farm.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa on Sunday said that it appeared three suspects were arrested for murdering and possibly raping Cornelius.

However, police confirmed two arrests and said this was just for being in possession of the hijacked car.

It does not appear they are investigating a case of rape.

Police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana on Sunday said that Cornelius was driving a blue Volkswagen Citi Golf with a young man in Stellenbosch on Friday.

Three unidentified men had then hijacked them.

The young man, also a student, was injured during the incident, but managed to escape from the car.He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.However, it was not immediately clear what had happened to Cornelius after that.Her body was then found on Saturday at 08:30.It was not immediately clear what had caused her death, but News24 understands injuries were visible on her body. 'Senseless act' The two suspects, both in their thirties, were arrested after the car was subsequently used in an armed Robbery in Northpine, between Brackenfell and Kraaifontein.

Stellenbosch University Rector and Vice-Chancellor Wim de Villiers said the perpetrators should be "met with the full extent of the law."Our campus community is appalled and shocked by this senseless act and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student who has lost her life and to the injured student," he said in a statement. "We are very relieved to hear that the SAPS has arrested two suspects in connection with the hijacking."

De Villiers wished the injured student well, and said the university would do "everything in our power to assist" the police with its investigation.

The university's division of student affairs, meanwhile, have been in contact with the girl's parents and has started to provide support to her friends.

News24