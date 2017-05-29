South Africa: Zuma Forges Ahead With Presidential Programme

President Jacob Zuma will forge ahead with his presidential programme on Monday in the safe embrace of traditional leaders at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Gauteng.

The "Unity in Diversity"-themed indaba will be attended by kings, senior traditional leaders, indigenous leaders, government leaders and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA, the presidency said on Sunday.

They will discuss issues such as the role of traditional leaders in radical economic development and land matters, as well as attempt to resolve controversies over unconstitutional traditional practices.

The unconstitutional practices were not specified, but the Justice Department is running a campaign to stamp out the custom of "ukuthwala", where a man and his friends kidnap a woman for marriage.

Concern is also mounting over the number of young men who die during initiation rites.

Meanwhile, the ANC will brief the media at Luthuli House in Johannesburg at 14:00 on Monday on the outcomes of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held between Friday to Sunday.

A proposal that he leave the top post in the ANC was reportedly put forward at the NEC, following news reports purporting to show that he was planning to set up a second home in the United Arab Emirates.

The presidency denied that he was planning this, but did not elaborate on reports of an email trail that supports claims that his son Duduzane's business partners allegedly had inside government information and paid for overseas trips and hotel stays for government officials and leaders in state owned companies.

At meetings with traditional leaders, Zuma has in the past emphasised the need to revisit the 1913 cut off date to return black-owned land taken by apartheid and colonial-era administrations.

Source: News24