President Uhuru Kenyatta is this morning scheduled to start his journey to City Hall, where he will present his papers as he seeks to be cleared to vie for a second term, at Pipeline Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi.

Accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, the President will stop at nine points along the route through the populous Eastlands as he heads to the city centre.

APPOINTMENT WITH IEBC

Organisers of the presidential campaign said the convoy will leave the Pipeline bus stop at 10am with the first halt at the busy junction of Jogoo and Outering roads.

He is also scheduled to make stops at Madaraka, City Stadium, Muthurwa, Wakulima Market, the Railways roundabout and finally Kencom.

President Kenyatta is supposed to be at City Hall by 2pm.

He is slated to present his papers to the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at 2.15pm.

ADDRESS VOTERS

He then will then address his supporters at the Comesa grounds, KICC.

"That will be just a meet-the-people tour because not everybody can fit at the KICC," Mr Raphael Tuju, who heads the secretariat managing the President's campaign, said.

"After he is finished with handing in his papers, he will address a small crowd."

Mr Tuju said the President's proposer and seconder have been identified but he refused to reveal their identities.

SGR LAUNCH

The presentation of nomination papers marks the beginning of the official campaign period, which is expected to usher in a surge in political activity as the candidates are identified and the race officially kicks off.

The President will then head to Mombasa, where he will on Tuesday afternoon launch the commuter services of the standard gauge railway (SGR).

APPRAISAL

Jubilee campaign organisers say President Kenyatta is keen to sell his development record to voters and ask them for a second chance to continue the projects that his administration has initiated.

"We are keen to campaign on the vision that we have for the future of this country," Mr Tuju said.

"Our development record is a point of reference but is not what we are all about.