Kenya: Tuyisenge Rescues Point for Gor Mahia

Photo: Chris Omollo/The Nation

Gor Mahia's Jacques Tuyisenge, centre,dribbles past Posta Rangers' Donald Owiti, left, during their SportPesa Premier League match on May 28, 2017 at Nyayo Stadium.

A share of spoils was the outcome of the SportPesa Premier match between Posta Rangers and Gor Mahia played on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Substitute Jacques Tuyisenge came from the bench to cancel out an earlier effort from Dennis Mukaisi for a 1-1 draw. The result saw K'Ogalo drop points for a second consecutive game.

Bottom placed Mathare succumbed to a 2-1 loss to newbies Nakumatt at Ruaraka.

Western Stima and Kariobangi Sharks played to a 1-1 draw in Kisumu and the same result was replicated in the match between Zoo Kericho and Sony Sugar in Kericho.

Harun Shakava was missing from the K'Ogalo lineup, and Posta also had their deficiencies with combative right back Joackins Atudo missing with injury for the second time in a row.

Chances for both teams were few and spread apart in the first half, with Rangers turning in an impressive type of tenacious display and Gor failing to stamp their authority in the match.

Not wanting to suffer the same fate their did last week when they lost to Ulinzi Stars, Rangers intended to hit the ground running, and Dennis Mukaisi's shot in the third minute caught Boniface Oluoch napping, but missed the target by inches.

Partnering Joseph Mbugi upfront, Mukaisi squandered three more chances in the first half as thick nimbus clouds gathered and held hands overhead with the promise of rain.

Meanwhile, K'Ogalo were determined to achieve their ninth win of the season and when the Posta defense became impenetrable, Kenneth Muguna tried a couple of long range shots which all came to naught.

Meddie Kagere came through with a chance worthy of mention in the 33rd minute when he intercepted a pass from the midfield and raced home wards with the ball but succumbing to the pressure of the moment, he released a wayward shot that rolled off target.

As if on cue, a light drizzle began immediately after the breather, leaving both teams needing more time to adjust to the blowing breeze and slippery pitch.

Karim Nizigiyimana, who had been blameless until that 59th minute, delivered a way-ward pass that was intercepted by Mbugi, who dinked the ball forward in the direction of Mukaisi to head the ball into the net.

The Burundian left back was substituted immediately afterwards and his place taken by Rwandan Jacques Tuyisenge.

Tuyisenge laid low only to ignite in the 77th minute with a clever finish off a timely pass from Wellington Ochieng to elicit wild cheers of approval from the Green Army.

"Looking at the chances we had especially in the first half, we deserved to win this match. But I don't think the equaliser should have been allowed to stand. There had been a foul in the box that the referee failed to call. Anyway, one point will do for now," coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo said after the match.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Nakumatt 2-1 Mathare United (Ruaraka Grounds)

Posta Rangers 1-1 Gor Mahia (Nyayo National Stadium, Lang'ata)

Tusker 1-0 AFC Leopards (Kinoru Stadium, Meru)

Western Stima 1-1 Kariobangi Sharks (Moi Stadium, Kisumu)

Zoo Kericho 1-1 Sony Sugar (Kericho Green Stadium)