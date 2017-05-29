Rwanda: Kwibuka23 - SONARWA Supports Bugesera Survivors

Staff members of local insurance firm SONARWA over the weekend reached out to survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Bugesera District by giving them mattresses.

The support, which will benefit over 100 survivors, is worth Rwf4.8 million.

Tony Twahirwa, the Managing Director of the company, said the support is part of activities of SONARWA in commemorating the Genocide against the Tutsi which took place 23 years ago.

"We thought of you as our compatriots who were affected by Genocide against the Tutsi. It is part of our obligations to support vulnerable survivors like we have been doing for others over the years," he told the survivors.

He said that the solidarity by the insurer's staff is part of the efforts to build a nation striving for self-sustaining, while fighting against whatever could derail those efforts.

Berancile Bagirinka, one of the beneficiaries, welcomed the support, saying that the Genocide took all her children and immediate family members.

"All my family members were killed during the Genocide. I have no child to support me, I now depend on Good Samaritans and I want to thank you for the support," she said.

Eric Ruzindaza , the vice mayor in charge of Economic Development in Bugesera, urged the survivors to join hands in a cooperative, which he said will make it easy for them to develop themselves and attract tangible support.

He also called upon the private sector to continue help ease the challenges faced by vulnerable survivors.