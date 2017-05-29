Rwanda: City Outlines Recreational Projects in Need of Funding

The City of Kigali has embarked on a drive to mobilise resources for the development of at least six environmentally-friendly recreational parks around the capital whose studies have been completed.

Dr Alphonse Nkurunziza, the city engineer, told The New Times that, primarily, they are looking for investors to take on the projects and where it is not possible, they will seek public-private partnerships.

He said implementation of three specific projects around the Nyabugogo area would require at least Rwf11 billion to implement, according to studies carried out.

"We combined three studies that estimated over Rwf11 billion. There is a project on transport system of Nyabugogo Transit Hub and creating recreational gardens for passengers who use the Nyabugogo Bus Terminal. There is another one on hydraulic system to curb flooding that affects the area," he said.

He explained that the three projects in Nyabugogo area would require expropriation of some properties.

"We want investors to come and explore the area so that we can explore partnerships in implementing the projects. We need to promote greening of the city by creating public parks where people can come for recreational activities," he said.

Studies show zones to be protected while conserving ecosystems and biodiversity and these include wetlands, forests and rivers.

He added that they need at least Rwf4 billion for each of two projects, namely, creating recreational parks on Mount Kigali and in the Gikondo Wetland, formerly the industrial park.

"We have completed the study for the first phase to create Meraneza Recreational Park on Mont Kigali. We are seeking partners who can help invest in the implementation and transportation system towards the park. It is the place where people can have a view on the whole city," he said.

He added that the study was carried out on the area from Rwandex to Gikondo wetland to establish an ecotourism park in conjunction with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and EAC Affairs, in which the second phase will rehabilitate the hydraulic system up to Nyabugogo.

"Gikondo recreational site will have clear water, appropriate trees, bicycle lanes and other recreational activities," he said.

Officials say another study was carried out for recreational park model in Kimicanga.

Some recreational projects will have the same model as that of Nyandungu Urban Wetland Recreation and Eco-tourism Park, located in the sectors of Nyarugunga of Kicukiro District and Ndera of Gasabo District that was launched on Saturday during monthly community work (Umuganda).