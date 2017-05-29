The leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, addressed a crowd of supporters, numbering more than 10, in his father's compound in Abia State.

The address, whose video has since gone viral on social media, appeared a violation of conditions set by Justice Binta Nyako when she granted Mr. Kanu bail in April.

Mr. Kanu, who is facing charges of treasonable felony at the Federal High Court in Abuja has been at the vanguard of the call for an independent Biafra republic from the Nigerian state.

In granting him bail in April, Justice Nyako listed 12 conditions, including an order for Mr. Kanu to avoid being seen in a crowd of more than ten people.

The court also instructed that Mr. Kanu desist from granting interviews or engaging in any form of rallies as part of his conditions for bail.

However, in the 14 minutes, 22 seconds video seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, Mr. Kanu is seen speaking to a congregation of Biafran supporters on the occasion of the Shabbat, a Jewish religious programme.

"Not minding what is happening, we remain IPOB, is that correct? (Crowd respond in chants of affirmation for Mr. Kanu's question). We are unstoppable. This congregation here is very special to me. This is the very first observance of Shabbat in this very family. My joy knows no bounds because in prison I used to dream about this; I used to dream about keeping the Shabbat," he said.

The IPOB leader also made reference to the call by his organisation for Ibos and supporters of Biafra to shut down their business operations on May 30, a call that has been condemned by the police.

"On the 30th of May, we will shut this very place down and prepare for Biafra. The choice is theirs, if they will give us a date for the referendum. And if they fail to do that there will be no election in the south east forever and ever," he said.

Mr. Kanu had applied for the bail alongside his co- defendants, David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe. He was granted bail, alone, on health grounds, with the judge granting orders for Mr. Kanu's medical report to be delivered to the court on a monthly basis.

Reacting to the implication of the video on Mr. Kanu's bail condition, his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said Mr. Kanu's appearance in a crowd of more than 10 people cannot be regarded as a negation of court orders.

"I have not seen the video, you are referring to, but that cannot be seen in the context you are taking it. The court itself recognised the fact that Kanu is a religious man and that is why one of his sureties was required to be a religious leader from his Jewish religion.

"Remember that Kanu is a Jew. The court, for example, cannot say that Kanu should not go to church, or to a supermarket or any such similar places. That condition and a few others are part of what we are seeking to get the court to interpret," the counsel said.