Rwanda: Nurses Tipped On How to Fight Malaria

Healthcare providers have been urged to be more active in the fight against malaria.

The call was made by the Minister for Health, Dr Diane Gashumba during her two-day visit to various hospitals in Southern Province to monitor the delivery of health services.

"As key agents who serve patients from different corners of society, nurses should help citizens to fight malaria, one of problems that derail development.

"Fighting and treating malaria is not the task of one particular citizen, but a collective responsibility of all members of society, especially nurses since they are professionals in this field," the Minister said.

Currently, Southern Province tops the country in malaria deaths at 44 per cent.

The director of Nyanza Hospital, Dr Pascal Ngiruwonsanga, explained that nurses and other healthcare providers have contributed to mobilising society on various ways of minimising cases of malaria, including using mosquito nets, which is at 98 per cent in the district.

The increase in cases of malaria is primarily blamed on the neglect of using mosquito nets and effects of climate change.