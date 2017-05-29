Rwanda: Successful Surgery Saves Baby Born With Rare Head Condition

opinion

Alphonsine Mukankuranga carried a normal pregnancy and for nine months she religiously followed the antenatal schedule given by her attendants at Rukara Health Centre, Kayonza District in Eastern Province.

On January 26, she went into labour and left her home in Rwimishinya for Rukara Health Centre to give birth.

The baby was successfully delivered but the joy of delivering was blurred by the kind of baby she had got.

The baby was born with a head-like substance attached to the back of the head.

Mukankuranga says the sight of her newborn with such a deformity in a state of despair.

"At the time, I found myself in some kind of perplexity I had never experienced before. I wanted to be happy for delivering my first born baby but the worries of its condition overwhelmed me. But again, I couldn't lament because I had delivered the baby I had carried for nine months," she explains.

Mukankuranga says the nurses kept the baby from her for sometime "probably to diagnose the abnormalities".

When the nurses eventually gave her the baby, she named her Ester Niyigena. But it was a tough time as everyone who looked at the baby put forth a comment, some unpleasant.

Tough choice

Mukankuranga says when fellow women saw the baby some said it was surely the work of witchcraft.

She was immediately advised to rush to witchdoctors for help but she insisted on waiting on God for help.

Mukankuranga was advised not to breastfeed the "beast baby" such that it could died and leave her in peace.

"I almost gave up on the baby but a few people encouraged me and stayed by my side. I knew the breast belonged to the baby and I couldn't deprive her what belonged to her," she says.

But God works through people

Eventually, the baby had to be transferred from Rukara Health Centre to Gahini Hospital.

With her Mituelle de Sante health insurance, Mukankuranga went to Gahini where she expected to see "the invincible hand of God at work through doctors".

For about three weeks, she waited to see the hand of God in vain. The "second head" was growing faster than the normal head and the child was being sucked in as if disappearing into this alien substance.

"The extension grew bigger day and night while the child grew smaller. Every day I saw the hand of the devil becoming heavier on my baby who needed grace," she says.

Let the baby take her inheritance

After failing to convince people, and in fact herself, that the baby could get healed, Mukankuranga chose another option.

"I was told I was going to be given a transfer to another hospital in Kigali and that meant spending more money on the baby," she says.

Mukankuranga returned home to tell her husband to sell some of their possessions to help her cater for her stay in Kigali during the baby's treatment.

On her part, she was ready to sacfrice everything for the baby's sake.

"I said to myself that what I was going to spend was her inheritance from us. If she died, she would have taken what we owed her and if she survived she would have spent what belonged to her".

With the baby's transfer, Mukankuranga proceeded to the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK).

Hope at last

At CHUK, the doctors said the child was to undergo surgery.

Mukankuranga expected to get more financial support from home while at CHUK.

"But just before I communicated home, a group of Good Samaritans came to visit patients and promised to cater for all the requirements for my daughter while she received treatment," she says.

This group, that did not want to be named, is comprised of Rwandans who studied at a university in India.

The group supported Mukankuranga for months until the baby was operated on and the head healed.

Today, Mukankuranga has returned home and baby Esther Niyigena is doing well and gaining weight.

What was believed to be a witchcraft problem is now clear to everyone that it was a medical condition that needed doctors "who the hand of God works through", as Mukankuranga says. Niyigena's condition was a birth defect called encephalocele.