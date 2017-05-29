Uganda: Bombers' Camp Bothered By Tournament Postponement

Kampala — The Ugandan boxing camp is in a spot of bother after news that the African Confederation Boxing Championships which was scheduled to begin this weekend (May 27) in Brazzaville, Congo was postponed to June 17.

According to the Aiba official website, May 22, "the decision was taken by the AFBC in order to ensure that the tournament meets the high standards demanded from such a prestigious competition, one of five direct qualification routes to this year's Aiba World Championships in Hamburg.

"And Aiba has full confidence in the Local Organising Committee delivering a world-class international event in June."

However, Uganda Boxing Federation spokesman Fred Kavuma, who is also at the forefront of the preparations, said the postponement brings more harm than good.

"Already we have been struggling with funds to maintain the camp, now the postponement means we have to look for more resources," he said.

The federation has only secured nine tickets out of the required 18 for the Bombers contingent.

"Then those partners who had promised us some tickets soonest might also feel no reason to hurry--it's a bit tricky."

Even the boxers received the news with dejection, having psychologically prepared for this tournament for more than a month now.

The silver lining though is that the coaching staff might get more time to fine-tune their final team, having dealt with over 20, boxers since the preps begun. This directly correlates with the organisers' reason to reschedule the continental showpiece.