Nigeria: League Review - Plateau Stay Top As Rangers Suffer Derby Defeat

Plateau United are holding on tenaciously to their lead at the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football league.

The Jos-based team on Sunday beat bottom side Remo Stars by a lone goal to keep a three-point cushion on top of the NPFL log.

Plateau United's only goal was scored by Hamzat Owolabi in the 43rd minute.

The win takes Plateau United's points to 39 points after 21 games.

While Plateau United are looking good as title contenders, the woes of the league's defending champions, Enugu Rangers, continued on Sunday.

The Flying Antelopes were roundly beaten 4-0 by Abia Warriors in Umuahia.

In the Oriental derby, Sunday Adetunji scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season as Abia Warriors took full advantage of playing at home, crushing the reigning league champions Rangers 4-0.

Adetunji opened the scoring in the sixth minute before Anthony Okemmiri added a second in the 15th minute.

In the 63rd minute, Adetunji grabbed his second goal to make it 3-0 before Obi Samson completed the rout by scoring on 86 minutes.

Sunday's defeat is one of the biggest suffered by Rangers in recent times on the domestic scene.

There were also heavy defeats for the trio of ABS FC, MFM FC and Shooting Stars who all were beaten 3-0 in their away games to Akwa United, Niger Tornadoes and Lobi Stars respectively.

There were slim wins for Sunshine Stars and Gombe United who both piped their opponents by lone goals.

In all, the home teams won all the Match Day 21 fixtures.

RESULTS

Akwa United 3-0 ABS

Plateau Utd 1-0 Remo Stars

Sunshine 1-0 Enyimba

Abia Warriors 4-0 Rangers

El Kanemi 2-1 Rivers United

Tornadoes 3-0 MFM

Gombe 1-0 Katsina

Lobi Stars 3-0 3SC

Ifeanyi Ubah 2-0 Kano Pillars

Nasarawa Utd 2-0 Wikki