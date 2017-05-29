Uganda: Paidha Punish Wasteful Sadolin to Storm Uganda Cup Final

Kampala — It is the final that domestic football governing body Fufa, could have wanted.

A team from West Nile featuring in this season's Uganda Cup final after Arua's Betway Greenlight ground was chosen to host.

And so it will be after Zombo-based Paidha Black Angels sealed a 3-2 aggregate semifinal victory over Sadolin Paints at Namboole on Saturday. This was despite the Big League side losing 2-1 on the day to Sadolin, a team that will join them in the same division next season.

An for the second consecutive stage in the competition, they will be indebted to Fred Amaku who also scored the decisive goal that knocked out holders Vipers for reaching the final where they await KCCA or Express.

The on-loan Onduparaka forward reacted quickest to tap in after Sadolin goalkeeper Abubaker Yunus spilled what appeared a tame shot at him eight minutes into the second half. By then, Sadolin who felt aggrieved by Fufa's decision to inform them of two further suspensions of their players including lead striker Norman Ogik minutes to game were 2-0 up after a brace from Karim Ndugwa.

They will have only have themselves to blame on the field with Ndugwa and Nasser Muzamit missing more gilt-edged opportunities.

The result means there will be a team from West Nile in the final for the second consecutive season in what promises to be a feisty occasion.

Uganda cup semi-final

Second leg

Sadolin 2-1 Paidha

Paidha progress 3-2 on agg

Tomorrow

Express vs KCCA (KCCA lead 3-2)