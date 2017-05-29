29 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: ICC Event Destined to Leave Sport in Better Place

By Mark Namanya

Kampala — More often than not, organising tournaments of the magnitude of the global cricket competition in Uganda can be burdensome.

The Uganda Cricket Association had not hosted an event of this nature and the executive can be excused for being nervy before and during the ICC World Cricket Division Three League.

Admittedly Uganda's form has been hot and cold and the team have a mountain to climb in qualifying for the coveted Division II.

But a combination of first class organisation, media coverage, ICC's 'cricket for good' outreach programme, relaxation of visitors and some truly stimulating cricket have all left new and old cricket fans yearning for more.

Team Uganda players have reportedly been blown away by the sizeable crowds that have turned out to support them, and for the cynics maybe the weight of expectation on their shoulders took its toll.

Regardless the ICC event has left cricket in Uganda enriched.

