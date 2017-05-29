28 May 2017

Malawi: Actress Flora Suya Gets Acting Role in U.S.

Malawi's award winning actress and director, Flora Suya, will play three different roles in a Shakespearean play to be done in the United States of America (USA).

Suya told Nyasa Times that she was "overly excited" for the offer.

"I responded to a casting call in Vallejo, California and they asked me to audition for a Shakespeare play titled 'Titus Andronicus'," said Suya.

She said even though she has never acted in a Shakespearean work before, she decided to give it a try.

"Shakespearean works are difficult to work with considering the complexities in the language and style, but I still decided to give it a shot," she said.

Suya said when she got the script last week and was asked to choose a role she thought she would hardly make it, only to be told on Monday that she had been accepted and that she would be playing three different roles.

According to her, rehearsals begin on June 5 next month.

"I owe this offer to God, and to my fans for their support; which, honestly keeps me going," said Suya.

